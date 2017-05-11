Teen guilty of stabbing police dog and handler

A teenage boy has been found guilty of stabbing a police dog and its handler during a suspected robbery.

The 16-year-old plunged a 12-inch knife into German Shepherd Finn narrowly missing the dog's heart.

Finn later needed a four-hour operation, including having two sections of his lung removed, after being stabbed in the body and head.

The dog's handler, Pc David Wardell, suffered a stab wound to the hand after running to help Finn.