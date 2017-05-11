The moment Theresa May turned up at a constituent's door - but he was too scared to answer

Theresa May hasn't had much luck when it comes to getting people to open their doors on her campaign trail so far.

And it seems David Bryan from Southampton was no different.

He saw Theresa May coming to knock on his front door via his video doorbell - but didn't open up.

Mr Bryan later tweeted the video with the caption: "That time @theresa_may came to my front door but I was too scared to answer."

It has since been shared more than 300 times.