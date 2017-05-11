- ITV Report
-
The moment Theresa May turned up at a constituent's door - but he was too scared to answer
- Video courtesy of David Bryan
Theresa May hasn't had much luck when it comes to getting people to open their doors on her campaign trail so far.
And it seems David Bryan from Southampton was no different.
He saw Theresa May coming to knock on his front door via his video doorbell - but didn't open up.
Mr Bryan later tweeted the video with the caption: "That time @theresa_may came to my front door but I was too scared to answer."
It has since been shared more than 300 times.
ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan was in Southampton speaking to constituents.
And despite Mr Bryan not opening his door, those who did all seemed to like the prime minister.
Residents said they were "shocked and delighted" to see Mrs May.
One couple said they would have invited her in for tea and "got their best china out" if they had known she was coming.