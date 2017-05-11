The Rock says running for president is 'a real possibility'

Wrestler-turned-actor The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, has revealed that there is “a real possibility” he will one day run for US president.

The Fast and the Furious star hinted at his potential political ambitions in an interview with GQ magazine after being asked if he would consider running for office given that a Washington Post article last year touted him as a "viable candidate".

Saying that he had been giving the idea a lot of thought he responded that a White House bid could one day be a "real possibility".