The Rock says running for president is 'a real possibility'
Wrestler-turned-actor The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson, has revealed that there is “a real possibility” he will one day run for US president.
The Fast and the Furious star hinted at his potential political ambitions in an interview with GQ magazine after being asked if he would consider running for office given that a Washington Post article last year touted him as a "viable candidate".
Saying that he had been giving the idea a lot of thought he responded that a White House bid could one day be a "real possibility".
The star added: “A year ago it started coming up more and more.There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”
Johnson declined to publicly endorse either the Democrats or Republicans in the last presidential election so it is unclear for which party he would stand if a presidential bid were to become a reality.
But he did hint at what sort of leader he would be, stating: "I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody."