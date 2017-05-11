Warmer air and milder night ahead

A fine evening ahead with late sunshine for many of us but downpours - some thundery will get going across southern counties.

It'll be a milder night than of late with showers and longer downpours in the southern half of England and Wales, sometimes heavy with thunder waking some of us before dawn.

Tomorrow the wet weather will journey it's way from south to north - the downpours will be hit and miss - intense in places with rumbles of thunder. Where it remains drier and brighter the sunshine will boost the temperatures to 20-22C or so. Feeling warm even with the cloud with close and muggy-ish air.