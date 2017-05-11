'When the Prince met the King'
When the British Prince met the Irish King.
Before he left Kilkenny this morning, the Prince of Wales was invited to hit the sliotar into the goal.
The sliotar is the name of wooden ball in the game of hurling.
Hurling is huge in Ireland. Fans here will tell you it's a great watch and there's no faster game around.
Prince Charles hit the sliotar with reasonable speed - but he was no match for Henry Shefflin who had whacked it into the net moments before.
Had I been standing in his line of sight at that time, I'd be writing this from hospital.
Henry is known in Ireland as 'King Henry' and he's about as well known here as David Beckham is in the UK.
And so this event in Kilkenny allowed the Irish media to write the headline: 'When the King met the Prince.'