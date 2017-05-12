Brazil declares end to Zika virus emergency after fall in cases

Brazil has declared an end to its public health emergency over the Zika virus as the number of cases has decreased.

Officials recorded 95% fewer cases between January and April than during the same period last year.

The illness has been linked to birth defects in almost 30 countries, including microcephaly, where babies are born with abnormally small heads and restricted brain development.

In response to the outbreak in 2015, Brazil launched a mosquito-eradication campaign which officials say have helped to dramatically reduce the number of cases of the virus.

The World Health Organisation lifted its own international emergency in November 2016.