- ITV Report
British man 'in critical condition' after helicopter 'plunges' off superyacht in Norway
A 57-year-old British man is in a critical condition after a helicopter reportedly plunged into the water as it tired to land on a superyacht in Norway.
Two other men - both British, aged 53 and 62 - were also injured in the incident which unfolded in Bergen Harbour, frequented by wealthy yacht-owners, on Norway's south-west coast.
According to witnesses the helicopter "fell" from the boat when a tarpaulin became entangled in its rotor blades.
Witnesses described seeing the helicopter "splash" into the water, and images later showed it being hoisted out of the fjord.
Haukeland University Hospital confirmed that two men had been released from hospital having suffered minor injuries, but said that the 57-year-old was critically ill.
Kara Lynsdale, from London, was aboard the Statsraad Lehmkuhl tall ship in the harbour with her parents when she saw the incident unfold.
The 30-year-old said: "We sort of looked to our left and just saw this helicopter just fall into the sea.
"I literally saw it when it was quite low - it didn't seem to fall from a great height or anything - I saw it while it was about in line with the boat."
She added: "It just looked like it fell, it kind of just splashed into the water ... It almost looked like it rolled off the boat, or hadn't landed properly on the boat and missed it.
"It fell from such a low height that it just plunged - it sank straight away."
Miss Lynsdale said she saw a person being given CPR while being jetted across the harbour on a boat.
"A lifeboat came past with crew inside the boat giving someone CPR ... it was quite shocking to see them bomb past giving someone CPR in the back of the boat."
Bergen resident Jan Haughland, 48, was taking photographs of the tall ship in the fjord when he heard a "crash and splash in one" at sunset.
Within minuted five boats raced to the scene, including a passing passenger ferry that diverted from its course, he said.
It was not immediately known who owned the yacht on which the helicopter had attempted to land.
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) spokeswoman said: "We continue to assist three British people following an incident in Bergen on 10 May.
We remain in contact with the Norwegian medical and police services."