British man 'in critical condition' after helicopter 'plunges' off superyacht in Norway

Three people were injured in the incident Credit: Jan Haugland/PA

A 57-year-old British man is in a critical condition after a helicopter reportedly plunged into the water as it tired to land on a superyacht in Norway. Two other men - both British, aged 53 and 62 - were also injured in the incident which unfolded in Bergen Harbour, frequented by wealthy yacht-owners, on Norway's south-west coast. According to witnesses the helicopter "fell" from the boat when a tarpaulin became entangled in its rotor blades. Witnesses described seeing the helicopter "splash" into the water, and images later showed it being hoisted out of the fjord. Haukeland University Hospital confirmed that two men had been released from hospital having suffered minor injuries, but said that the 57-year-old was critically ill.

The harbour is frequented by wealthy yacht owners Credit: Kara Lynsdale/PA

Kara Lynsdale, from London, was aboard the Statsraad Lehmkuhl tall ship in the harbour with her parents when she saw the incident unfold. The 30-year-old said: "We sort of looked to our left and just saw this helicopter just fall into the sea. "I literally saw it when it was quite low - it didn't seem to fall from a great height or anything - I saw it while it was about in line with the boat." She added: "It just looked like it fell, it kind of just splashed into the water ... It almost looked like it rolled off the boat, or hadn't landed properly on the boat and missed it. "It fell from such a low height that it just plunged - it sank straight away." Miss Lynsdale said she saw a person being given CPR while being jetted across the harbour on a boat. "A lifeboat came past with crew inside the boat giving someone CPR ... it was quite shocking to see them bomb past giving someone CPR in the back of the boat."

Rescue workers were seen heading to the scene Credit: Kara Lynsdale/PA