British tourists in Portugal warned against insurance scams

The Foreign Office has issued a new warning over fake insurance claims to over two million Britons headed to Portugal this summer.

The alert urges people they could face serious legal consequences if they are tempted by touts urging them to make fake sickness claims.

Yesterday, ITV News obtained outrageous hidden camera footage of such touts speaking to holidaymakers in Benidorm.

The new Government advice extends an alert over the practice that has already been given regarding Spain.

Its official travel advice website now says "If you make a false or fraudulent claim, you may face legal proceedings in the UK or Portugal."