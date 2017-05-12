- ITV Report
-
Campaign Live: Friday 12th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Click the video above to watch.
Events today include:
- 11:30am: Jeremy Corbyn outlines foreign policy plans in London
- 12:40pm: Theresa May campaigns in Northumberland
- 2.30pm: Theresa May visits Tyne and Wear
Today's election stories so far: