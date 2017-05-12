Controversial and sensitive: The last day of the royal visit to Ireland

The Prince of Wales at Glasnevin Cemetery on Friday. Credit: Lizzie Robinson/ITV News

For a member of the British Royal Family to step foot in Dublin's Glasnevin cemetery is controversial enough. The cemetery is the final resting place of many of those who fought against British rule: from the Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins to some one time prominent members of the IRA. What makes today's visit more controversial is the memorial Prince Charles and Camilla will visit which is dedicated to the dead from the 1916 Easter uprising. The wall - recently vandalised - contains the names of those killed irrespective of their nationality.

The memorial dedicated to the dead from the 1916 Easter uprising. Credit: Chris Ship/ITV News

In other words the names of both those Irish independence fighters and those British soldiers ordered at the time to crush the uprising. Four hundred and eighty-eight were killed in the week-long rising. Half the names on the wall are of civilians. A third are of British soldiers and police. And the rest are those who fought with insurgent forces. They are listed, not by nationality but in the order in which they were killed.

'In everlasting memory. God rest their souls': The message left by Prince Charles at the cemetery. Credit: Chris Ship/ITV News

It was erected last year to mark the centenary of the 1916 uprising in Dublin. Four years later, the island was partitioned into the Republic of Ireland in the south while six counties in the north remained in the UK. This is the first time a member of the British Royal Family has been to the memorial. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will be shown the final resting place of Michael Collins and the Republican plot which is were many IRA members were buried.

The final resting place of Irish revolutionary leader Michael Collins. Credit: Chris Ship/ITV News

Here, cemetery guides tell you that fresh flowers are laid at Michael Collins' grave every day. There will also be a service of dedication at Glasnevin cemetery to four Irish-born soldiers who were awarded the Victoria Cross in 1917 for their actions in the First World War. The royal couple have spent the last four days in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Yesterday, after meeting crowds in Kilkenny, the Prince spoke of his intention to make the "special relationship" between the UK and Ireland "even more special if I possibly can". And that intent is in evidence with the royal visit to Glasnevin today.

Prince Charles meets the crowds in Kilkenny on Thursday. Credit: PA