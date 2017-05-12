Corbyn says he is no 'pacifist' when it comes to defence

The Labour leader is a lifelong peace campaigner and a supporter of nuclear disarmament. Credit: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Jeremy Corbyn will today unveil Labour's pledges on national security insisting he is not a "pacifist". The Labour leader will criticise the "bomb first talk later" approach he says the UK government has adopted when dealing with UK foreign policy. Mr Corbyn, who has a long record of outspoken criticism of British and US military interventions, including in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, will say the UK's interests are best served by pursuing peace. Known as a lifelong supporter of nuclear disarmament Mr Corbyn will deny that he is weak on defence.

Mr Corbyn will say he accepts that military action is in some circumstances necessary. Credit: PA

Mr Corbyn will say that the best defence for Britain is for a government to be "actively engaged in seeking peaceful solutions to the world's problems". "But I am not a pacifist. I accept that military action, under international law and as a genuine last resort, is in some circumstances necessary. "But that is very far from the kind of unilateral wars and interventions that have almost become routine in recent times," he will say. In a speech to the Chatham House international affairs think tank in London on Friday Mr Corbyn will also accuse Theresa May of "pandering" to the US administration of Donald Trump in a way that heightened the security risk to Britain. He will say that "outsourcing" Britain's security to the Trump administration is the wrong approach and that a Labour government would pursue conduct an independent foreign policy "made in London".

Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant, one of the UK's four nuclear warhead-carrying submarines Credit: PA