Corbyn's security stance a headache for Labour's defence team

"I'm not a pacifist, but..." is Jeremy Corbyn's pitch on defence today, an area where he has tied himself in knots.

Now he does have a stronger record than anyone of opposing Britain's recent series of foreign wars and will say: "The 'war on terror' which lies behind these interventions has failed. They have not increased our security at home – rather the opposite – and they have caused destabilisation and devastation abroad."

But on nuclear weapons he is all over the place. His party policy is to build the successor to the Trident system. His personal policy is either not to use it first or not to use it at all - both of which he has said. This position is simply incoherent.