Corbyn's security stance a headache for Labour's defence team
"I'm not a pacifist, but..." is Jeremy Corbyn's pitch on defence today, an area where he has tied himself in knots.
Now he does have a stronger record than anyone of opposing Britain's recent series of foreign wars and will say: "The 'war on terror' which lies behind these interventions has failed. They have not increased our security at home – rather the opposite – and they have caused destabilisation and devastation abroad."
But on nuclear weapons he is all over the place. His party policy is to build the successor to the Trident system. His personal policy is either not to use it first or not to use it at all - both of which he has said. This position is simply incoherent.
His stated reluctance to honour Britain's NATO commitment to go to the aid of an ally is another headache for Labour's defence team. Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffiths keeps a low profile, fighting her battles with the leadership behind closed doors.
While Mr Corbyn is talking defence in London, Theresa May is parking her tanks on Labour's north east of England lawn. There she will practically question his patriotism, saying: "Proud and patriotic working class people in towns and cities across Britain have not deserted the Labour Party – Jeremy Corbyn has deserted them."
Corbyn would disagree of course. But that picture of him failing to sing the national anthem soon after his election is remembered. For many voters there is no more obvious show of patriotism than singing God Save The Queen, and no more obvious sign that you lack it than standing there silent.