Costa Concordia captain Francesco Schettino begins 16 year jail sentence for shipwreck

The captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner has begun a 16-year jail sentence for wrecking the ship in a disaster that killed 32 people.

Francesco Schettino was convicted of manslaughter in 2015 after he steered the ship onto rocks after veering to close to the shore off Tuscany.

Despite the conviction he had avoided jail by going through a series of appeals.

Family members of the victims expressed relief Schettino was finally behind bars after Italy's highest court upheld the conviction and sentence.

Michelina Suriano, one of the lawyers representing the victims, said "finally Schettino begins to pay for his wrongdoing."