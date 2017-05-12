- ITV Report
-
Drayton Manor theme park to reopen following death of schoolgirl, 11
Drayton Manor theme park will reopen on Saturday following the death of an 11-year-old girl.
Evha Jannath from Leicester was on a school trip when she fell out of a raft on the Tamworth park's Splash Canyon ride on Tuesday.
The year six pupil was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but died after being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
The youngster's family said they have been "torn apart" by the tragedy and requested that the ride is suspended until the inquiry has concluded and the full facts are established.
A spokesman for Drayton Manor said the park would reopen on Saturday but added the Splash canyon ride would remain closed.
Rides overlooking the Splash Canyon ride will also be closed.
The Health and Safety Executive has been carrying out investigations at the site following the incident.
Jonathan Hughes, vice-chair of the Staffordshire Branch of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, said the HSE will be talking to staff, contractors and manufacturers of the ride to see how it operated. "In addition, they will be looking at the history of the ride - its maintenance records, inspections, tests and details of any works carried out on the ride," he said.