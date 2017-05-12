Drayton Manor theme park to reopen following death of schoolgirl, 11

Drayton Manor theme park will reopen on Saturday following the death of an 11-year-old girl. Evha Jannath from Leicester was on a school trip when she fell out of a raft on the Tamworth park's Splash Canyon ride on Tuesday. The year six pupil was airlifted to hospital following the incident, but died after being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The youngster's family said they have been "torn apart" by the tragedy and requested that the ride is suspended until the inquiry has concluded and the full facts are established. A spokesman for Drayton Manor said the park would reopen on Saturday but added the Splash canyon ride would remain closed. Rides overlooking the Splash Canyon ride will also be closed.

11-year-old Evha Jannath. Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA

The terrible incident on Tuesday has left a family grieving and we continue to offer our deepest thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Evha Jannath. Whilst the HSE and police authority carry on with their important work, we will reopen Drayton Manor Park on Saturday 13th May. We continue to offer support to all those affected, including colleagues, and will provide all necessary assistance to the relevant authorities. The Splash Canyon water ride will not be reopened at this time. – Drayton Manor