Eurovision Song Contest: On-air marriage proposal steals the show

A marriage proposal stole the show at the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals on Thursday as Macedonia's entry was surprised on air by her boyfriend.

Jana Burceska's partner Alexander got down on one knee in front of the ecstatic audience in Ukraine and popped the question.

"I was waiting for the right moment," he said to a shocked Jana, 23, who had already revealed on the show that she is pregnant.

He said: "I want to say, Jana, I love you very much. Would you marry me?"

The singer said "yes" to huge cheers from the crowd.

Jana was one of 19 acts who performed for millions of TV viewers on Thursday in the second Eurovision semi-final.

The final takes place on Saturday, but Jana will not be there after failing to make it through.