Fifteen great white sharks filmed swimming near paddle-boarders

Fifteen great white sharks have been filmed swimming near a group of paddle-boarders in southern California.

The boarders were warned to get out of the water "in a calm manner" after the group of sharks were spotted off the coast of Dana Point, Orange County.

A sheriff's department helicopter announced over a loudspeaker: "You are paddle-boarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks.

"[State Parks] are advising you exit the water in a calm manner. The sharks are as close as the surfline. Thank you for your cooperation."

Footage filmed from the helicopter circling above was posted online by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

One of the sharks was described as being 10 feet (three metres) long.

Warning notices had been posted on beaches along the southern California coast after shark sightings earlier this week, including at San Onofre State Beach, where a woman was bitten on April 29.

Sightings are not uncommon along the California coast, but attacks are rare.