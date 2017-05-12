Hackers behind NHS attack 'may have used NSA cyber weapon'

The malicious software used in the cyber attack on the NHS may have come from a cyber weapon developed by the US National Security Agency (NSA), an expert has claimed.

The malware used in the ransomware attack on the NHS and a number of Spanish companies "exploits a similar vulnerability" to an NSA-developed tool known as ExternalBlue, researcher Marco Cova said.

The programme was made public as a result of a "data dump" of NSA cyber tools earlier in the year by a group calling itself The Shadow Brokers.

"The NSA has known about this vulnerability in Windows for quite some time now," Lastline senior security researcher Mr Cova said.

"This incident will certainly refuel the discussion on whether security agencies should responsibly inform vendors about vulnerabilities they find or sitting on them for their own use - as in this case - the leak of the exploit enabled today's hack."