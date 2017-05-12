Headteacher blasts 'argumentative' parents who stick up for unruly children

A headteacher claims there has been a "huge increase" in parents who argue with school staff when their children are disciplined for misbehaving.

Louise McGowan has written an open letter criticising mothers and fathers who side with unruly pupils.

The head of Walderslade Girls' School said that while the majority of pupils are "absolutely fantastic", some think they can get out of punishments by telling their parents "and their problems will go away".

McGowan, a teacher of 25 years, described how parents who argue with the school "shout and holler and sometimes use abusive language in front of their children."

"We have noticed a huge increase in parents actually arguing against the school," she said.

"It has really come on over the last two or three years when a child does something wrong they will phone or text their parents and their parents will immediately jump on side of the child and sometimes start arguing and saying it is the staff's fault and not the child's."

The problem is "growing and festering" at the Kent school, which has 900 pupils, said McGowan.