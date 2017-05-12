- ITV Report
Headteacher blasts 'argumentative' parents who stick up for unruly children
A headteacher claims there has been a "huge increase" in parents who argue with school staff when their children are disciplined for misbehaving.
Louise McGowan has written an open letter criticising mothers and fathers who side with unruly pupils.
The head of Walderslade Girls' School said that while the majority of pupils are "absolutely fantastic", some think they can get out of punishments by telling their parents "and their problems will go away".
McGowan, a teacher of 25 years, described how parents who argue with the school "shout and holler and sometimes use abusive language in front of their children."
"We have noticed a huge increase in parents actually arguing against the school," she said.
"It has really come on over the last two or three years when a child does something wrong they will phone or text their parents and their parents will immediately jump on side of the child and sometimes start arguing and saying it is the staff's fault and not the child's."
The problem is "growing and festering" at the Kent school, which has 900 pupils, said McGowan.
McGowan, who is leaving the school due to ill health after undergoing major surgery, said that she believes anti-social behaviour could be solved in the next generation if parents and other heads backed her stance.
She sent the letter home with children after five pupils were expelled and students were banned from taking electronic devices into the school.
Chair of the governors Nigel Scott said: "The school had noticed a slight drop in discipline within the school.
"It is fair to say that the head is requesting that the parents back the school when there is a disciplinary matter at hand.
"It used to be that if you were in trouble at school then you are in trouble at home, but that does seem to be the case."
While Mr Scott said that all the parents he had spoken to had been "very supportive" of the letter, reaction from locals was mixed.
Nicky Veitch said: "Good for her, rules are made for a reason.
"As for parents backing their children, it's just bad parenting from stupid people, what are they going to do when their precious children start work, but then they will probably be on benefits anyway."
But Cherie Everitt, commenting on the issue on Kent Online, said: "If you are active in trying to get a good education for your children you are slammed as a bad parent."
The council have been approached for a comment.