Lib Dems pledge a month of paternity leave for dads

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to give fathers a month of paid parental leave if they win the General Election.

Dubbing the plans "Daddy Month" the party say the plans are aimed at encouraging greater sharing of parental responsibilities.

Under the current rules new dads are entitled to two weeks of paid leave.

The coalition government introduced shared parental leave in 2015 meaning up to 50 weeks of leave and 37 weeks of pay can be shared between both parents.

Former Lib Dem MP Jo Swinson said: "The Liberal Democrat introduction of shared parental leave was a massive step towards more equal parenting, and recognising the vital role that fathers play.