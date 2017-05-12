- ITV Report
Lib Dems pledge a month of paternity leave for dads
The Liberal Democrats have pledged to give fathers a month of paid parental leave if they win the General Election.
Dubbing the plans "Daddy Month" the party say the plans are aimed at encouraging greater sharing of parental responsibilities.
Under the current rules new dads are entitled to two weeks of paid leave.
The coalition government introduced shared parental leave in 2015 meaning up to 50 weeks of leave and 37 weeks of pay can be shared between both parents.
Former Lib Dem MP Jo Swinson said: "The Liberal Democrat introduction of shared parental leave was a massive step towards more equal parenting, and recognising the vital role that fathers play.
"Parents across the UK have already benefited from greater flexibility and freedom in how they share the care for their new baby.
"But more needs to be done in order to encourage men to take leave when they become a dad, to bond with their child during the early weeks and months of their life.
"Research shows that fathers being more involved in their children's lives is good for children's development and good for the health and happiness of the whole family."
The party said plans to fund the pledge would be outlined in the Lib Dem manifesto.