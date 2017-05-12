NHS trusts affected by the cyber attack

NHS hospitals across England and Scotland have been hit by a "major" cyber attack.

Ambulances have been diverted and patients warned to avoid some A&E departments as IT failures affected 16 NHS organisations on Friday afternoon.

A Department of Health source has told ITV News that up to 40 trusts may have been affected by the attack.

As of 15.30 on Friday, NHS Digital confirmed 16 NHS organisations were hit but would not name the organisations that had been affected by the attack.