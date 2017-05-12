Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

NHS trusts affected by the cyber attack

Up to 16 NHS organisations were affected by the cyber attack on Friday afternoon Credit: PA

NHS hospitals across England and Scotland have been hit by a "major" cyber attack.

Ambulances have been diverted and patients warned to avoid some A&E departments as IT failures affected 16 NHS organisations on Friday afternoon.

A Department of Health source has told ITV News that up to 40 trusts may have been affected by the attack.

As of 15.30 on Friday, NHS Digital confirmed 16 NHS organisations were hit but would not name the organisations that had been affected by the attack.

  • Barts Health Trust

We have activated our major incident plan to make sure we can maintain the safety and welfare of patients.

We are very sorry that we have to cancel routine appointments, and would ask members of the public to use other NHS services wherever possible. Ambulances are being diverted to neighbouring hospitals.

The problem is also affecting the switchboard at Newham hospital but direct line phones are working.

All our staff are working hard to minimise the impact and we will post regular updates on the website.

– Barts Health Trust
  • Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

We are aware of an IT issue affecting some GP computer systems.

Patients are asked for understanding whilst the issue is resolved.

Please avoid contacting your GP practice unless absolutely necessary. Should you wish to obtain non-urgent medical advice, please call 111.

Please also only attend the Walk-In Centre and A&E department if absolutely necessary.

– NHS Blackpool CCG
  • Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

We have shut down our systems as a precaution. Patient care remains our immediate priority. However, our A&E department is extremely busy.

We would urge the public not to attend our A&E unless it is a genuine emergency. Please ring NHS 111 for advice or 999 in an emergency.

We will update the public in due course.

– Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
  • Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

CWP are currently experiencing significant IT disruptions, as reported nationally. The Trust's business continuity plans are being implemented and we are working to get our system back up and running. We will keep you updated.

– Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
  • Colchester General Hospital

Today (Friday, 12 May 2017), the trust has experienced a major IT problem, believed to be caused by the cyber attack.

Immediately on discovery of the problem, the trust acted to protect its IT systems by shutting them down.

Therefore, we are postponing all non-urgent activity for today and we are asking people not to come to A&E. - please ring NHS111 for urgent medical advice or 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

People should use A&E only for critical or life-threatening situations requiring medical attention, such as loss of consciousness, heavy blood loss, suspected broken bones, persistent chest pain, difficulty breathing, overdoses, signs of a stroke, ingestion or poisoning. Avoid visiting A&E unless absolutely necessary.

– Colchester General Hospital
  • Derbyshire Community Health Services Trust
  • East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

Due to the Cyber Attack affecting the NHS nationwide, our hospitals are currently experiencing operational difficulties.

Patients requiring urgent / emergency advice or treatment should call NHS 111 or 999.

Patient safety is our priority. Extra staff are on duty and we would ask people not to attend A&E unless absolutely necessary.

– East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust statement on Twitter
  • East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Today (Friday, 12 May 2017), the trust has experienced a major IT problem, believed to be caused by a cyber attack.

Immediately on discovery of the problem, the trust acted to protect its IT systems by shutting them down; it also meant that the trust’s telephone system is not able to accept incoming calls.

The trust is postponing all non-urgent activity for today and is asking people not to come to A&E - please ring NHS111 for urgent medical advice or 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

To ensure that all back-up processes and procedures were put in place quickly, the trust declared a major internal incident to make sure that patients already in the trust’s hospitals continued to receive the care they need.

– East and North Hertfordshire NHS trust statement to the guardian
  • George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, Warwickshire

We are currently dealing with a suspected cyber attack,and have shut down a number of our systems as a precaution.

We have implemented our contingency plans and we continue to provide services in A&E and essential services elsewhere. We do ask that patients only use A&E in an emergency and to call NHS 111 for urgent advice and guidance.

In order to ensure we maintain quality and patient safety, we have had to cancel a number of outpatient appointments, and are operating a limited radiology service.

We apologise to those patients affected and we are working hard to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

– George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, Warwickshire
  • Hampshire Hospitals Trust

Like several other trusts across the country, we are currently experiencing a cyber attack, which is affecting some services.

We have plans in place to manage and respond to incidents such as this and are working with partners to minimise any impact on patient care.

To help us, please consider whether you need to attend our emergency departments. The NHS 111 service is available for healthcare advice.

– Hampshire Hospitals Trust statement on twitter
  • Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Systems problems are affecting hospital services. Please only come to the emergency department if you have a serious or life threatening condition.

– Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
  • Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust
  • North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust
  • Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
  • North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust

Our systems have been affected by the attack on NHS IT.

If you need help on mental health issues please call 01782 441600

We will be issuing any updates via our Twitter account @CombinedNHS and via this website as and when necessary.

– North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust
  • Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
  • Sherwood Forest NHS Trust
  • United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

We will be diverting some emergency cases to local hospitals which are not affected by the attack, where possible.

We ask patients to only come to our A&Es if absolutely necessary.

We do not yet know how long this incident will last, and therefore are cancelling all outpatient, endoscopy, cardiology and radiology appointments scheduled for this weekend.

– Mark Brassington, COO of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
  • University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
  • Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

NHS organisations in Scotland have also been affected. They include:

  • NHS Dumfries and Galloway

Three GP practices have been initially affected and we are taking precautionary measures to prevent any others being affected.

...We are monitoring the situation here as are all health boards in Scotland.

– Dumfries and Galloway healthboard spokesman
  • NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC)

We can confirm that four GP practices have experienced disruption to their IT systems today.

The rest of NHSGGC is unaffected.

– NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
  • NHS Forth Valley

We can confirm that a small number of GP and dental practices in the Forth Valley area have experienced disruption to their IT systems which may be linked to the wider IT issues affecting parts of NHS England. Steps have been taken to isolate their IT systems to minimise the risk of any virus spreading to other parts of the NHS. The practices affected remain open and have put in place contingency arrangements.

– NHS Forth Valley
  • NHS Western Isles

lancWe can confirm that we have been affected but can't confirm to what extent at the moment. We do have systems in place to cover all emergencies.

– NHS Western Isles spokeswoman
  1. Read more
  2. 4 updates
40 NHS trusts believed to have been hit by 'major' cyber attack

More on this story