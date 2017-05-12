- ITV Report
-
NHS trusts affected by the cyber attack
NHS hospitals across England and Scotland have been hit by a "major" cyber attack.
Ambulances have been diverted and patients warned to avoid some A&E departments as IT failures affected 16 NHS organisations on Friday afternoon.
A Department of Health source has told ITV News that up to 40 trusts may have been affected by the attack.
As of 15.30 on Friday, NHS Digital confirmed 16 NHS organisations were hit but would not name the organisations that had been affected by the attack.
- Barts Health Trust
- Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
- Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
- Colchester General Hospital
- Derbyshire Community Health Services Trust
- East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust
- East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust
- George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, Warwickshire
- Hampshire Hospitals Trust
- Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust
- North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust
- Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust
- Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
- Sherwood Forest NHS Trust
- United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
- University Hospitals Of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
- Wrightington, Wigan And Leigh NHS Foundation Trust
NHS organisations in Scotland have also been affected. They include:
- NHS Dumfries and Galloway
- NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC)
- NHS Forth Valley
- NHS Western Isles