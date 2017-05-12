NHS hospitals across England hit by 'major' cyber attack

A sign at St Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Friday Credit: ITV News

NHS hospitals across England and Scotland have been hit by a "major" cyber attack, NHS Digital has confirmed. Ambulances have been diverted and patients warned to avoid some A&E departments as IT failures affected up to 16 hospitals on Friday afternoon. Systems are believed to have been hit by a ransomware cyber attack using malware called "Wanna Decryptor". It works by encrypting files on a user's computer, blocking them from view and threatening to delete them unless a payment is made. NHS Digital said there is no evidence that patient data has been accessed, but warned that investigations are "at an early stage".

NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and to recommend appropriate mitigations. This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors. Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available. – NHS Digital

Pictures posted on social media showed screens of NHS computers with images demanding payment of 300 US dollars worth of the online currency Bitcoin, saying: "Ooops, your files have been encrypted!"

NHS staff were met with this screen Credit: PA

It adds: "Maybe you are looking for a way to recover your files, but do not waste your time." It demands payment in three days or the price is doubled, and if none is received in seven days the files will be deleted. The attack came as several companies in Spain were hit by ransomware attacks. Telecoms firm Telefonica was one of those reporting problems. Security chiefs and ministers have repeatedly highlighted the threat to Britain's critical infrastructure and economy from cyber attacks. Last year the Government established the NCSC to spearhead the country's defences and in the three months after the centre was launched there were 188 "high-level" attacks as well as countless lower-level incidents. Barts Health in London - the biggest health trust in the country - confirmed it was experiencing "major IT disruption" and delays at all of its hospitals.

We have activated our major incident plan to make sure we can maintain the safety and welfare of patients. We are very sorry that we have to cancel routine appointments, and would ask members of the public to use other NHS services wherever possible. Ambulances are being diverted to neighbouring hospitals. The problem is also affecting the switchboard at Newham hospital but direct line phones are working. All our staff are working hard to minimise the impact and we will post regular updates on the website. – Barts Health in London

NHS hospitals across England have reportedly been hit by 'major' cyber attack Credit: PA

Three GP surgeries in Dumfries and Galloway were also affected. A Dumfries and Galloway healthboard spokesman said: "Three GP practices have been initially affected and we are taking precautionary measures to prevent any others being affected." He declined the name the practices involved and said the board was "comfortable and confident" with the steps taken but added "we don't know what we're dealing with". He said: "We are monitoring the situation here as are all health boards in Scotland."

"I was told computers would be down until Monday"

Emma Simpson took her son Sebastian to a Barts Health hospital for an X-ray on his broken toe and was told systems were down - and would be until "at least Monday":

NHS medical staff tweeted about systems being down at various locations.

reimagininghealth @wellbeingandy Follow Blooming heck! Consulting with no access to IT due to some kind of #CyberAttack on the #NHS system. Very grateful for our amazing teams!

Rashid Akhtar @TheRadiologyReg Follow Reports coming through of MASSIVE IT HACK of NHS. All computers down. All Barts Health hospitals,Preston Hospital, Lincoln, Northwick Park

East and North Hertfordshire NHS trust, one of the those affected, said in a statement to The Guardian: “Today (Friday, 12 May 2017), the trust has experienced a major IT problem, believed to be caused by a cyber attack. “Immediately on discovery of the problem, the trust acted to protect its IT systems by shutting them down; it also meant that the trust’s telephone system is not able to accept incoming calls. “The trust is postponing all non-urgent activity for today and is asking people not to come to A&E - please ring NHS111 for urgent medical advice or 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency. “To ensure that all back-up processes and procedures were put in place quickly, the trust declared a major internal incident to make sure that patients already in the trust’s hospitals continued to receive the care they need.”

NHS Blackpool CCG @BlackpoolCCG Follow We are aware of an IT issue affecting some GP computer systems. Patients are asked for understanding whilst the issue is resolved.

DCHS NHS FT @DCHStrust Follow We are aware of a major IT secure system attack. All IT systems have been temporarily shut down. More information will be available shortly

Trusts reportedly affected include: