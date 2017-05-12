- ITV Report
-
NHS hospitals across England hit by 'major' cyber attack
NHS hospitals across England and Scotland have been hit by a "major" cyber attack, NHS Digital has confirmed.
Ambulances have been diverted and patients warned to avoid some A&E departments as IT failures affected up to 16 hospitals on Friday afternoon.
Systems are believed to have been hit by a ransomware cyber attack using malware called "Wanna Decryptor".
It works by encrypting files on a user's computer, blocking them from view and threatening to delete them unless a payment is made.
NHS Digital said there is no evidence that patient data has been accessed, but warned that investigations are "at an early stage".
Pictures posted on social media showed screens of NHS computers with images demanding payment of 300 US dollars worth of the online currency Bitcoin, saying: "Ooops, your files have been encrypted!"
It adds: "Maybe you are looking for a way to recover your files, but do not waste your time."
It demands payment in three days or the price is doubled, and if none is received in seven days the files will be deleted.
The attack came as several companies in Spain were hit by ransomware attacks. Telecoms firm Telefonica was one of those reporting problems.
Security chiefs and ministers have repeatedly highlighted the threat to Britain's critical infrastructure and economy from cyber attacks.
Last year the Government established the NCSC to spearhead the country's defences and in the three months after the centre was launched there were 188 "high-level" attacks as well as countless lower-level incidents.
Barts Health in London - the biggest health trust in the country - confirmed it was experiencing "major IT disruption" and delays at all of its hospitals.
Three GP surgeries in Dumfries and Galloway were also affected.
A Dumfries and Galloway healthboard spokesman said: "Three GP practices have been initially affected and we are taking precautionary measures to prevent any others being affected."
He declined the name the practices involved and said the board was "comfortable and confident" with the steps taken but added "we don't know what we're dealing with".
He said: "We are monitoring the situation here as are all health boards in Scotland."
- "I was told computers would be down until Monday"
Emma Simpson took her son Sebastian to a Barts Health hospital for an X-ray on his broken toe and was told systems were down - and would be until "at least Monday":
NHS medical staff tweeted about systems being down at various locations.
East and North Hertfordshire NHS trust, one of the those affected, said in a statement to The Guardian: “Today (Friday, 12 May 2017), the trust has experienced a major IT problem, believed to be caused by a cyber attack.
“Immediately on discovery of the problem, the trust acted to protect its IT systems by shutting them down; it also meant that the trust’s telephone system is not able to accept incoming calls.
“The trust is postponing all non-urgent activity for today and is asking people not to come to A&E - please ring NHS111 for urgent medical advice or 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.
“To ensure that all back-up processes and procedures were put in place quickly, the trust declared a major internal incident to make sure that patients already in the trust’s hospitals continued to receive the care they need.”
Trusts reportedly affected include:
- Barts Health in London
- North Cumbria
- Blackpool Teaching Hospitals
- Colchester Hospitals University
- East Lancashire
- Nottingham
- East and North Hertfordshire