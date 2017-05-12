The first rain for some time

The first rain for quite some time as overnight rain seeps northwards across parts of northern England and connected to this more rain nudging into Devon and Cornwall.

Elsewhere showers and longer downpours will develop through East Anglia, the Midlands and Wales - some lively with rumbles of thunder.

Scotland will be drier and brighter with more sunshine.

Even with the cloud and in places, wet weather today, staying warm with mild and slightly muggy, close air from Europe.