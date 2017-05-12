Thousands of weapons seized from schoolchildren

Police say there has been a "worrying" increase in young people carrying knives. Credit: PA

Thousands of weapons including samurai swords, axes and air guns have been seized from schools across England and Wales. Press Association analysis of data from 32 police forces that released figures under Freedom of Information requests showed there were 2,579 weapons found over the past two years. In 2016-17 alone, there were at least 1,369 weapons found - a rise of almost 20% on the previous year. According to the 24 forces that gave specific details on the type of weapon seized, just under 500 of the nearly 700 were knives. Police chiefs said there had been a "worrying" increase in young people carrying knives. Other weapons confiscated included at least 26 guns, including BB guns, air rifles and an imitation firearm.

Children as young as five have had weapons seized from them at school. Credit: PA

At least 47 children found with weapons were below 10 years old, the age at which someone can be prosecuted. This included three five-year-olds, one of which was caught with a knife while another was found with a missile - typically a brick or a rock. National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Knife Crime, Chief Constable Alf Hitchcock, said: "Carrying a weapon of any kind in schools is not an issue for a school to deal with alone; police and partners will always be willing to work with them and take appropriate action. "We have recently seen an increase in young people carrying knives and this is worrying. "We are responding to this trend by targeting those who carry them illegally and working with retailers to reduce the sale of knives to underage people through nationally coordinated operations. "Police involvement in schools, whether it be officers delivering talks and interactive sessions or based in schools themselves as part of the Safer Schools Partnership, helps us to educate young people and explain why carrying a weapon illegally is never acceptable." The figures come amid a crackdown on knife crime in schools by some forces. Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police announced officers would be working with schools to highlight the potential consequences of carrying a knife.

Teacher Ann Maguire was stabbed to death in her classroom. Credit: PA