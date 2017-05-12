Comedian Steve Harvey bans colleagues from 'ambushing him' without an appointment

Comedian Steve Harvey has refused to apologise for banning his colleagues from approaching him without an appointment.

The US chat show host said he wanted more "me time" and hated being "ambushed" in hallways.

The 60-year-old wrote the leaked memo because he said the attention made him feel like he was in "prison".

The comedian made headlines around the world when he announced the wrong winner of the Miss Universe 2015 competition.

The host of 'The Steve Harvey Show' said in the letter that security would remove staff from outside his dressing room.

He urged colleagues to schedule an appointment or face being ignored, adding: "Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed."