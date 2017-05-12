Warm sunny spells and scattered heavy showers

Today

Cloud and rain will affect some western parts at first, gradually fading except for in the far southwest.

Elsewhere some warm sunny spells will develop, however this will trigger heavy and thundery showers across England and Wales.

It will be drier across Scotland.

Tonight

Showers will gradually ease through the evening, but outbreaks of rain will continue across the west overnight, perhaps heavy and thundery in places.

It will be murky in the northeast and mild conditions for all.