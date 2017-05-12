Wet weather to end the working week

Finally an end to the drought with a soaking for many of us in the last 24 hours or so - and some wet weather here and there through the weekend.

A milder night ahead with some mist and sea fog along north-east coats and some showers and longer downpours drifting through the north and west.

These downpours will continue into tomorrow with brighter skies to the south and south-east and highs of 18-19C or so. A cooler day further north with more cloudy, wet weather.