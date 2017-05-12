Woman gets £4.25m payout from husband of 23 months

A woman who was married to a millionaire more than 25 years her senior for 23 months has been awarded a £4.25 million payout.

The couple married in Las Vegas in October 2011 before separating in 2013, with the woman asking for £6m in a settlement.

The man, now 65 and worth around £37m, offered the now 38-year-old nearly £2m.

The Ukrainian woman was in a relationship with the man for several years before they married.

The judge concluded that the man was worth about £35m before the marriage and that they enjoyed a "very high standard of living", with homes in Cheshire, Knightsbridge and Marbella worth more than £5m in total.

Details of the case emerged on Friday in the High Court when the multimillionaire appealed the outcome of a private family court hearing held last year.

The man complained the payout was too big, but Judge Bernard Wallwork dismissed his challenge.

He said the woman had suffered "serious psychological harm" as a result of "married life and its breakdown" and her future earning capacity was "very uncertain".