'Accidental hero' triggers 'kill switch' to halt spread of ransomware behind NHS cyber attack

An "accidental hero" has halted the spread of the malware virus that caused chaos in the NHS and around the world simply by registering a website domain, according to reports.

A 22-year-old UK cybersecurity researcher known online as MalwareTech, together with researcher Darien Huss from security firm Proofpoint, are credited with finding the "kill switch".

The researchers spotted a long domain name made up of a series of apparently random letters in the malware code and purchased the site, not realising at the time that the move would stop the virus.