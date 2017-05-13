BGT: Ant and Dec push golden button for Tommy Cooper-like entertainer

Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec pushed the coveted golden buzzer on Saturday night, offering a chance to an entertainer likened to Tommy Cooper.

Matt Edwards from Suffolk received a standing ovation from judges and the audience with an intriguing salt-related trick to the tune of The Champs's classic track, Tequila.

The 34-year-old's routine - full of strange facial expressions, dancing and impressions - was compared to famed comedian and magician Cooper by judge Amanda Holden who called him "old-school with a twist, which is perfect for Britain's Got Talent".

As the judges continued to offer praise, the presenting duo paced on to the stage telling the panel "excuse us a second", before pushing the golden buzzer as Edwards sank to his knees in disbelief.

Dec said the pair had decided to back the magician-come-entertainer to offer him a hand-up.

He said: "He's 34-years-old and for some reason he hasn't been given the break up until now and we just wanted to be there and do it."

Ant added: "We were laughing so much I thought I was going to pee myself."