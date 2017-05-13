- ITV Report
BGT: Ant and Dec push golden button for Tommy Cooper-like entertainer
Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec pushed the coveted golden buzzer on Saturday night, offering a chance to an entertainer likened to Tommy Cooper.
Matt Edwards from Suffolk received a standing ovation from judges and the audience with an intriguing salt-related trick to the tune of The Champs's classic track, Tequila.
The 34-year-old's routine - full of strange facial expressions, dancing and impressions - was compared to famed comedian and magician Cooper by judge Amanda Holden who called him "old-school with a twist, which is perfect for Britain's Got Talent".
As the judges continued to offer praise, the presenting duo paced on to the stage telling the panel "excuse us a second", before pushing the golden buzzer as Edwards sank to his knees in disbelief.
Dec said the pair had decided to back the magician-come-entertainer to offer him a hand-up.
He said: "He's 34-years-old and for some reason he hasn't been given the break up until now and we just wanted to be there and do it."
Ant added: "We were laughing so much I thought I was going to pee myself."
Offering praise to Edwards, Simon Cowell told him: "I've got to be honest when you started with that voice I thought it's going to be really annoying but you are brilliant.
"I'm surprised you haven't had a break yet Matthew because you're really likeable, and nuts.
"You've just got something about you, an energy. This is what we look for in these shows, people who have got star quality, I've just got a feeling about you."
The golden buzzer sends Edwards directly to the competition's live semi-final, an honour so far earned by teen singer Sarah Ikumu, female dance troupe Just Us and Malawian comic Daliso Chaponda.
Other successful acts in the latest round of auditions included a troupe of terrifying clown-faced dancers and a Welsh choir of schoolgirls aged 11-17 who have only been performing together for a year.