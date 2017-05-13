Brendan Duddy Northern Ireland's secret peacemaker dies aged 80

Brendan Duddy, whose secret contacts with the British government and the IRA played a key role in securing peace in Northern Ireland, has died aged 80.

The businessman acted as a back-channel link for more than 20 years and his intercessions, which lasted from the 1970s into the 1990s, led to the IRA's 1994 ceasefire and the Good Friday peace agreement four years later.

Mr Duddy's role was important because at the time British public opinion would not tolerate talking to the IRA.

Among those to pay tribute were SDLP Foyle Westminster candidate Mark Durkan.

Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion said she was shocked and saddened.

"Brendan was a key figure in the business life of Derry for decades and was widely respected across the city and beyond.

"He also played a significant role in the development of the peace process over many years and his contribution, together with others, helped end the conflict and promoted reconciliation.

"His firm belief in dialogue also helped resolve parading issues and, through his membership of the Policing Board he helped shape the accountable policing we have today."