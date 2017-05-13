Charity warns child exploitation 'woefully under-reported'

A children's charity is warning that child sexual exploitation remains "woefully under-reported" in the UK.

The NSPCC said many young victims do not know they are being groomed and exploited because of the tactics offenders use.

NSPCC Chief Executive Peter Wanless said: "Young people will not always recognise that they are being exploited and treated as property.

"We want every child to be able to spot exploitation for what it is and, if they find themselves in danger, know that it is categorically not their fault.

"We are imploring any adult who suspects a child is being exploited to pick up the phone and call the NSPCC Helpline.

"This abuse is sadly still woefully under-reported and, for us to help these children, we need people to speak up."

Earlier this year, ministers pledged £40 million to help fight child sexual exploitation.

Under the new drive the National Crime Agency will receive £20 million to tackle online child sexual exploitation.

The measures will also see a new centre of expertise launched and £2.2 million for charities working to protect children at risk of trafficking.

Professionals in contact with children such as teachers, social workers and police will also be given a revised definition of child sexual exploitation.

The revision makes clear that a victim "may have been sexually exploited even if the sexual activity appears consensual".

It also states that "child sexual exploitation does not always involve physical contact; it can also occur through the use of technology".