At least four dead after passenger train derails in Greece
At least four people have been killed and five seriously injured after a passenger train derailed in Greece.
The intercity train was travelling from Athens to Thessaloniki when it went off the rails near the station at the village of Adendro on Saturday night.
Witnesses say they saw the train slam into a house, where two people jumped off a balcony.
Emergency workers, along with dozens of ambulances, are at the scene.
