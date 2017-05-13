Egypt discovers 17 mummies in archaeological dig

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a necropolis containing at least 17 mummies.

The discovery was made near the Nile Valley city of Minya and is the first such find in the area, the antiquities ministry said on Saturday.

The new discovery also includes six sarcophagi, two clay coffins, two papyri written in demotic script as well as a number of vessels, he said.

The mummies have been elaborately preserved and are thought to have been officials and priests.

The discovery was made in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, a vast archaeological site on the edge of the western desert.