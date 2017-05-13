Ex-NHS Digital chief: Cyber attack 'always going to happen'

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand

An online attack on the NHS was "always going to happen", the former head of the body managing the healthcare system's cyber security has said. The Government has invested to protect against a cyber attack on the NHS, ex-NHS Digital chairman Kingsley Manning said, but he added that it can be "difficult" to ensure trusts spend on cyber security. He described "a patchwork of regulation" around who is responsible for making sure appropriate safeguards are in place. Mr Manning's comments came as the Prime Minister insisted the Government has taken major steps to protect against cyber attacks. Theresa May's comments came in response to criticism that NHS computer systems have been left outdated and vulnerable to attack. Mrs May's comments come a day after a "major" cyber attack hit the NHS in England and Scotland. Home Secretary Amber Rudd has said patient data does not appear to have been accessed, but 48 of the 248 NHS England trusts and 13 NHS Health Boards in Scotland were affected, delaying and cancelling health service works.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said patient data did not appear to have been compromised. Credit: Pool

Speaking at the Balmoral Show in Northern Ireland, Mrs May defended the Government's position on cyber security: "What is crucial is that this Government has actually put £2 billion into cyber security strategy and set up the National Cyber Security Centre, which has been advising organisations in the public sector like the NHS, but outside the public sector as well about cyber security." Mr Manning added that the Government was "very well aware" that NHS computer systems might be seen as a target to attack. "We were very well aware that this was a threat and indeed the Secretary of State and the Government has always seen it as being a threat," Mr Manning told BBC Radio Four's PM programme. He continued: "In fact we were investing and have been investing significant amounts of money in the anticipation that this sort of thing would happen. It was always going to happen... "There is also a patchwork of regulation in this area by comparison to, say, medical equipment or drugs." He said it is not clear which organisation within the NHS "has the responsibility for seeing that trusts' cyber security is fit for purpose".

An attack on NHS computer systems was 'always going to happen' a security expert has said. Credit: PA