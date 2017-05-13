Funeral held for Romanian tourist killed in Westminster terror attack

Over a hundred mourners attended the funeral of the Romanian tourist killed in the Westminster terror attacks.

About 150 mourners gathered at St Mary's church in Constanta in eastern Romania to pay their respects to Andreea Cristea, 31, who was fatally injured when she was thrown into the River Thames when Khalid Masood drove into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge on 22 March.

Mourners wore badges with her photo which said: "Forever in my heart!" Two heart-shaped wreaths of white roses adorned her coffin.

Leading the service, Orthodox Archbishop Teodosie of Tomis described Miss Cristea as "young, beautiful, hard-working and full of love".

Elder sister Magda Toi recently posted on Facebook "Beautiful, delicate, difficult, caring, hopeful, vivacious; always ready to offer surprises ... even like this!"

Miss Cristea and her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz were on holiday in the capital celebrating his birthday.

Mr Burnaz revealed later he was planning to propose to Ms Cristea during their mini-break.

He suffered a broken foot in the attack.

Miss Cristea was pulled from the Thames and later had surgery for a blood clot on the brain. She died two weeks later on 6 April when life support was withdrawn.

She was the fifth victim of Masood, a 52-year-old former inmate who had embraced radical Islam.

Also killed in the attack were American Kurt Cochran, 54; Britons Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44; and 48-year-old police officer Keith Palmer.