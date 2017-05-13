- ITV Report
Hapless burglars jailed over £3.88 cola-cola failed ram raid
Two hapless burglars who rammed a car into a shop front but made off with just two coca-cola bottles have been jailed.
Barrie Simpson, 36, and Michael O'Grady, 49, caused almost £14,000 worth of damage to a Spar after reversing a vehicle into its frontage.
Having unsuccessfully tried to break into a cigarette cabinet and snatch a safe the pair left with two bottles of coke - worth £3.88.
A court heard Simpson made no attempt to cover his face during the raid at the Spar in Droitwich, Worcestershire, at 12.30am on August 29 last year.
Now both Simpson and O'Grady - who admitted to a string of other burglaries - have been jailed, the former for one year and ten months and latter for five years.
Worcester Crown Court heard the raid caused £2,400 damage to the shop front and cost the shop £11,000 for the loss of a day's trading as well as £448 to pay staff to protect the damaged shop from further looting.
Sentencing at Worcester Crown Court, Judge Nicolas Cartwright said: "The car you were a passenger in had been stolen only one day before in a car key burglary.
"People don't just spontaneously and accidentally reverse into the front of a closed shop to get cigarettes."
Prosecutor Christopher Lester said O'Grady covered his face but Simpson didn't after the pair reversed a stolen car into the petrol station shop.
He added: "They jumped the counter and tried to break into the cigarette cabinet but it was locked and they could not get into it.
"The one not wearing the face cover, who was this defendant (Simpson), was identified from the CCTV by a police community support officer who had dealings with him in the past."
Both men admitted burglary, while O'Grady also admitted to nine other burglaries, theft of a car and making off without payment.