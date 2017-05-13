Hapless burglars jailed over £3.88 cola-cola failed ram raid

Two hapless burglars who rammed a car into a shop front but made off with just two coca-cola bottles have been jailed.

Barrie Simpson, 36, and Michael O'Grady, 49, caused almost £14,000 worth of damage to a Spar after reversing a vehicle into its frontage.

Having unsuccessfully tried to break into a cigarette cabinet and snatch a safe the pair left with two bottles of coke - worth £3.88.

A court heard Simpson made no attempt to cover his face during the raid at the Spar in Droitwich, Worcestershire, at 12.30am on August 29 last year.

Now both Simpson and O'Grady - who admitted to a string of other burglaries - have been jailed, the former for one year and ten months and latter for five years.