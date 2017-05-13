Judge rules Afghan boy found alone at Heathrow to 'go into council care'

A young boy from Afghanistan who was discovered alone at Heathrow Airport should be cared for by social services, a High Court judge has ruled.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons is thought to be about 12 years old and has been temporarily placed with a foster carer.

Mrs Justice Theis heard how the boy said his trip had been "planned and paid for" by his mother, who thought he would have a "better and safer" life in Britain.

"There is some uncertainty as to precisely how he arrived at Heathrow Airport, and what methods of transport he had between Afghanistan and the United Kingdom," said the judge.

"The whereabouts of his mother are unknown and it would be impossible to return [him] to her care in Afghanistan at this time."

She said it was right that a council bosses should be able to exercise parental responsibility.

Home Office officials are due to make decisions about his immigration status.