Labour's Tom Watson fears Theresa May could earn 'Margaret Thatcher-style' majority

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson fears Theresa May could earn herself a "Margaret Thatcher-style majority" at the General Election. Mr Watson described Labour as having a "mountain to climb" ahead of June 8, and claimed parliament's ability to hold the Prime Minister to account would "go out of the window" if opinion polls were reflected in the vote. Speaking to The Guardian, the West Bromwich East candidate insisted his party were determined and that its final manifesto contains "terrifically exciting" ideas. His comments came just days after a draft of Labour's manifesto - containing a raft of radical reforms - were leaked to the press.

Mr Watson told the newspaper: "If we get to 8 June and (Theresa May) still commands the lead in the polls she had at the start of the election, she will command a Margaret Thatcher style majority." He estimated that the Tories could manage a majority of 100. "It will be very hard for them to be held to account in the House of Commons," Mr Watson said. "It means there won't be the usual checks and balances of democracy ... all those things go out the window. "You end up with governance by Theresa May without much accountability, and I don't think anybody wants that."

