23 killed and 11 injured after tour bus falls 50ft down Turkish cliff

At least 23 people have died and 11 others are in a critical condition after a tour bus tipped over and fell 50ft (15m) down a cliff, before hitting a car on a mountain road in Turkey.

Turkish media reported that the bus was part of a convoy of six, taking mainly women and children to a Mother's Day event.

It is not known what caused the crash and the bus driver is thought to be among the dead.

All the passengers on the bus were thought to be Turkish.

Governor of Mugla province, where the crash happened, Amir Çiçek, said the bus flipped over at a bend in the road as it travelled from Izmir to the popular tourist destination of Marmaris.