'No evidence patient data accessed' in NHS cyber attack, says Home Secretary Amber Rudd

Patient data appears not to have been accessed and dumped online as a result of the NHS cyber attack, Amber Rudd has said.

Speaking to ITV News, the home secretary said that "45 different parts of the NHS" had been affected by the ransomware attack, but insisted that the UK's response to the incident had been "good".

"Patients' data has not been released, that of course is people's largest concern," she said.

"And most of them [the 45 NHS divisions affected] are managing to continue, despite this disruption, with their normal course of business."

Ms Rudd said: "We are making sure that the parts of the NHS that have been impacted have the support they need to make sure that patient data hasn't been accessed, and the reassurance we've received from them on the front line is that that is currently the state of play."

Despite the home secretary's assurances, patient data remains inaccessible in many instances and the health service faces a weekend of chaos as IT experts try to restore vital computer systems.