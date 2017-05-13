Pope Francis makes two shepherd children saints

Pope Francis made two Portuguese shepherd children who reported seeing visions of the Virgin Mary the latest Catholic saints.

Francisco and Jacinta Marto are the youngest-ever saints who didn't die as martyrs.

Their visions turned the Portuguese farm town of Fatima into one of the world's most important Catholic shrines.

Francis canonised the siblings at the start of a Mass marking the centenary of their visions.

Half a million people watched in the vast square in front of the shrine's basilica, the Vatican said.