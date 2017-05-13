- ITV Report
Search for missing student, 20, called off after body found
The body of a missing university student is believed to have been found.
Hannah Webster, 20, who studied at the University of Essex, was reported missing by family after not hearing from her since Thursday morning.
Essex Police said they had called off the search around midday on Friday after a body was found in woodland in Colchester.
Officers reported that the death was not being treated as suspicious.
A police statement read: "The search for missing Hannah Webster has been suspended following the discovery of a woman’s body in a wooded area off a cycle route between East Hill and The Hythe.
"The body was found by police at about 12.10pm today, Friday May 12. The death is not being treated as suspicious."
Next of kin have been informed while formal identification awaits, the statement added.
Ms Webster had been studying banking and finance, it was reported.
A statement from the University of Essex said: "Our thoughts are with Hannah's family, friends and fellow students at this time."
Essex Blades Ultimate Frisbee posted on Facebook: "We are devastated to hear the news about the sad passing of student Hannah Webster.
"She will be greatly missed by everyone. All our thoughts and prayers with her family and friends at this very sad time."