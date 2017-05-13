Sunday sunshine for many with showers for some

A band of rain will continue to move eastwards overnight. Behind the rain band a few showers will follow into western parts of the UK, but otherwise most of us by dawn will be dry and clear. Tonight will be a little cooler than previous nights.

Any early cloud and showery rain in the far east will clear by late morning. For many Sunday will be a day of sunshine and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder.