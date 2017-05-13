Tories pledge to force social media companies to delete childhood posts on request

The Conservatives have pledged to give people the power to force social media companies to delete embarrassing content they posted as children.

The Prime Minster said sites like Facebook would be forced to wipe the records of users before they turned 18 on request.

Online companies will also be warned they face penalties if they fail to do more to stop children accessing harmful content.

Mrs May said the internet had brought "significant new risks" as well as a wealth of opportunities.

It comes as the NHS was left reeling from a massive cyber attack that hit some hospitals, GP surgeries and commissioning groups.

"The internet has brought a wealth of opportunity, but also significant new risks which have evolved faster than society's response to them.

"We want social media companies to do more to help redress the balance and will take action to make sure they do.