Woman, 20, killed in collision with taxi

A 20-year-old woman has died after being hit by a taxi in the early hours of this morning.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention in connection with the accident in Portsmouth, Hampshire.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said the man had been released from custody but remained under investigation.

"A collision occurred between a pedestrian and a silver Skoda Octavia taxi on Lake Road.

"The pedestrian, a 20-year-old woman from Fareham, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

The accident occurred at 12.30am on Saturday in Lake Road, Portsmouth.

Inspector Darren Ord said: "I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the pedestrian or the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward and speak to us."