Emmanuel Macron inaugurated as French president amid heightened security in Paris

Emmanuel Macron has formally taken power as France's new president.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Elysee palace, the 39-year-old told an audience of 300 people that he would do everything necessary to fight terrorism and authoritarianism, and to resolve the world's migration crisis.

Tight security was in place across Paris ahead of the ceremony.

Mr Macron takes over from outgoing President François Hollande. The two met in the president's office earlier to discuss the most sensitive issues facing France.

Mr Macron will later go the Tomb of the Unknown soldier, at the Arc de Triomphe at the top of the Champs-Elysees Avenue, a tradition followed by all heads of states in France's modern history.

He will also meet Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.