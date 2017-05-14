Harry Styles thanks fans at his 'first ever show'

Fans scrambled to get tickets on Saturday morning, some reportedly in their pyjamas, after the star tweeted a small number were on sale.

Pop singer Harry Styles has paid tribute to his fans for attending his "first ever show" as he performed as a solo artist at a secret gig in London.

Hi, i'm playing a show in London tonight. Tickets are available now, details here.. https://t.co/iu0yKzMJse See you later. H

Performing in a small venue called the Garage in Islington, the singer included songs from his former group One Direction, covered some Kanye West songs as well as his own material from his new solo album.

Styles told the crowd: "This is my first show in a long time. My first show ever. So it's a night I won't forget and I thank you very much for being here with me."

The singer also spoke about making headlines with a stage-dive earlier this week in New York where he reportedly landed on a fan, saying stage diving "doesn't feel as cool as you think".

The Sign Of The Times singer was joined by family and friends in the audience including his sister Gemma Styles.

Fans tweeted their praise of the singer's performance with many watching the show online as other fans broadcast it via social media.