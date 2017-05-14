- ITV Report
Harry Styles thanks fans at his 'first ever show'
Pop singer Harry Styles has paid tribute to his fans for attending his "first ever show" as he performed as a solo artist at a secret gig in London.
Fans scrambled to get tickets on Saturday morning, some reportedly in their pyjamas, after the star tweeted a small number were on sale.
Performing in a small venue called the Garage in Islington, the singer included songs from his former group One Direction, covered some Kanye West songs as well as his own material from his new solo album.
Styles told the crowd: "This is my first show in a long time. My first show ever. So it's a night I won't forget and I thank you very much for being here with me."
The singer also spoke about making headlines with a stage-dive earlier this week in New York where he reportedly landed on a fan, saying stage diving "doesn't feel as cool as you think".
The Sign Of The Times singer was joined by family and friends in the audience including his sister Gemma Styles.
Fans tweeted their praise of the singer's performance with many watching the show online as other fans broadcast it via social media.
The performance came the day after the star released his self-titled debut solo album, Harry Styles.
Styles said he was "overwhelmed" by the support he received since the launch of the record.
All proceeds from the gig will go to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair to cancer treatment.
The 23-year-old has an affiliation with the charity, donating his own hair in May 2016.