- ITV Report
-
Labour's Emily Thornberry criticises Tory 'fawning' foreign policy
A Labour government would be unapologetic about raising human rights issues with potential trade partners, Emily Thornberry has said.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show the shadow foreign secretary said Britain "should not be afraid to raise these issues", and criticised Prime Minister Theresa May for taking too soft a line with Britain's allies.
"I'm very worried when I see Theresa May going to the Gulf States, for example, desperately after trade deals and so on, she doesn't raise the issue of Yemen."
Thousands of civilians have been killed in Yemen over the past two years amid a bombing campaign carried out by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia seeking to return the country's elected government to power.
But Ms Thornberry indicated Labour's so-called ethical foreign policy sought to seek a balance.
"I'm not saying that we're going to boycott China, for heavens sake," she said, but stressed the importance of a "middle way between the kind of fawning, frankly, which I think we have seen Theresa May indulging in".
She insisted the party did not oppose the use of force and was committed to Nato, despite criticisms of the alliance made by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the past.
"We need to work collectively with Nato," she said.
She also said that, should Labour be elected on June 8, it would not revoke Britain's state visit invitation to US President Donald Trump.
"I think it was a mistake to invite him quite as quickly as he was invited," she said, but added it would be mistake to "disinvite" him now.
Mr Trump - only the third US president to be invited for a state visit to Britain - received the invitation just seven days after assuming office.
By contrast, his predecessor Barack Obama was invited 758 days into his presidency.