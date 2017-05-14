Labour's Emily Thornberry criticises Tory 'fawning' foreign policy

A Labour government would be unapologetic about raising human rights issues with potential trade partners, Emily Thornberry has said.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show the shadow foreign secretary said Britain "should not be afraid to raise these issues", and criticised Prime Minister Theresa May for taking too soft a line with Britain's allies.

"I'm very worried when I see Theresa May going to the Gulf States, for example, desperately after trade deals and so on, she doesn't raise the issue of Yemen."

Thousands of civilians have been killed in Yemen over the past two years amid a bombing campaign carried out by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia seeking to return the country's elected government to power.

But Ms Thornberry indicated Labour's so-called ethical foreign policy sought to seek a balance.

"I'm not saying that we're going to boycott China, for heavens sake," she said, but stressed the importance of a "middle way between the kind of fawning, frankly, which I think we have seen Theresa May indulging in".