Linda Nolan: 'Bernie inspiring me through cancer treatment'

Linda Nolan is feeling "burned and raw" following cancer treatment, but will fight on in honour of her late sister Bernie.

Former singer and entertainer Nolan, 58, part of 1970s Irish girl group The Nolans, first opened up about her secondary breast cancer diagnosis last month.

Nolan was diagnosed following a fall earlier this year - 10 years after she was initially treated for the illness.

Nolan, whose sister Bernie died of the same illness in 2013, said she is struggling with pain as she receives treatment, and also revealed she can no longer walk without using crutches.

The Mirror quoted her as saying: "You put on a brave face but it's a nightmare. My hip is so painful I can hardly walk."