New police recruit set to become family's fifth generation of officers serving force

A new recruit to West Midlands Police has become the fifth generation of his family to join the force.

Adam McWalter, 27, is part of a family that has served West Midlands Police since the early 1900s.

Seven of his relatives have walked their beat, with Mr McWalter becoming the fifth generation in his family to do so.

Previously a police community support officer, he is now set to finish his police constable training programme this summer.